Prince William comes around on Prince Harry: ‘Willing to finally open the door a crack’

A new leak may well be the reason for peace between Prince Harry and his brother because some say the two are “being laughed at” so badly that others are comparing them to school boys, despite the both of them being middle age.

A well-placed source even said, “this is the future king and his brother, not two schoolboys refusing to sit together at lunch. Somebody has to grow up.”

According to RadarOnline they also warned that these efforts are not guaranteed to work so, in their view Harry “may never be able to repair the damage he's caused,” but “somehow William is willing to finally open the door a crack and talk to his brother.”

So even though they realize William may end up ‘regretting’ it, the fact of the matter is that there's “no turning back now."

As for Prince Harry “he'd be crazy not to abide by William's rules,” the source added. Plus “William isn't asking a lot.”

Before concluding they added, “he just wants Harry and Meghan to keep Kate's and the kids' names out of their mouths.” Moreover, “it can be a small step in the right direction – or a huge step in the wrong direction. Because the more Harry and Meghan talk about William and his family – even in private – the worse off the monarchy will be. After all, the brothers can't carry on this vicious fight forever.”