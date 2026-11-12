Prince William turns his family life into a ‘national joke’

Prince William has finally come to a point where even his anger towards Prince Harry isn’t being seen in a respected way. Rumour has it, things are so bad that people may start to consider it a ‘national joke’, rather than the efforts of one brother keeping his family out of the rumour mill.

The entire warning comes directly from some well-placed sources and in their eyes, this simply cannot be allowed to continue any longer than it already has been.

A big reason behind these growing calls, from behind Palace walls no less, is because the two brothers are no longer children, or even young adults.

According to RadarOnline the source wasted no time in saying, “two grown men avoiding each other is making them both look petty and foolish.”

In their eyes, “their feud has become a national joke” of epic proportions.

However, one piece of good news that a separate insider added later on into the same conversation is the fact that some hope may still exist.

According to them William is finally “willing to speak to Harry,” but there’s one caveat and that is that he “wants Kate and his children kept out of Meghan's mouth.”

"No public comments, no private briefings, no dragging William's wife or children into their grievances. They're all off-limits,” the insider explained as well.

What is also pertinent to mention about the tensions between the Sussexes and the Windsors is that they have been brewing ever since the feud between Kate and Meghan Markle happened over bridesmaids dresses, and Princess Charlotte.

Since then it has expanded to include Prince William and Prince Harry and shot off when the Spare memoir was released. Since then some rumors claims efforts are underway to rehabilitate relations but those efforts have been rejected, right off the bat by the Prince of Wales, despite the King wanting nothing more than to thaw relationships, in order to meet freely with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who live on the other side of the pond and have only visited the UK on a handful of occasions.