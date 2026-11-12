KATSEYE star Megan Skiendiel marks return to stage after health concern
KATSEYE had to postpone three of their concerts after Megan Skiendiel suffered a concussion
Megan Skiendiel from KATSEYE made her return to the stage to perform with the group!
Still recovering from a concussion that forced the Gabriela singers to postpone three dates, Skiendiel resumed the tour with a show in Austin, Texas.
Ahead of the concert, the singer had announced that she would be modifying her performance.
Videos from the night show her sitting on a stool to the side of the stage while the other three performers, Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung and Daniela Avanzini, did their dance routines.
Skiendiel wore sunglasses throughout the concert and her movement was limited throughout the show.
"I'm so excited to be back on this stage," she told fans in the audience nonetheless. "Thank you guys so much for showing me so much support. I'm feeling so much better."
This comes after KATSEYE cancelled or postponed three concerts on their Wildworld Tour due to Skiendiel's concussion, in Detroit on November 3, Chicago on November 5 and Minneapolis on November 7.
Neither Skiendiel nor the group's management has publicly shared the details regarding how she got her concussion.
"We are incredibly sorry to disappoint our fans," a message on the KatseyeWorld website noted after cancellation of the shows were announced. "Thank you for your continued love, support and understanding."
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