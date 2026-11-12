Dylan Efron opens up about his close bond with 'big brother' Zac

Dylan Efron has opened up about his close bond with his big brother Zac Efron.

In a new interview with People magazine, the 34-year-old TV personality said that he has long been inspired by Zac.

“I’ve been so lucky to learn from Zac my whole life,” Dylan said about his brother. “I’ve watched how he has navigated which films he’s doing, even how he dresses on red carpets."

"I’ve been able to watch him represent himself in front of the public eye since I was a kid, so I’ve just soaked it up like a sponge,” he continued.

Dylan added that he turns to the High School Musical star for advice about the industry.

“I still chat with him before every big decision,” he said. “So I think it’s inherent; he’s always helping me."

"And I’ve started to get a little bit more into acting, so I’m always picking his brain. He’s always the most important person in my life," added the TV star.

The younger Dylan further told the outlet that his life has changed "completely" after participating in reality shows The Traitors and Dancing with the Stars.

“I truly was happy, and I kind of carved a little niche for myself in adventure travel and learning new things. That was my whole brand, pushing myself to go and just pick up new hobbies,” said Dylan.

“Then this whole reality world kind of just took it to the next level. And it’s still the same stuff I love. The Traitors, I got to go play a game all about experiences. I’ve always just craved experiences over everything. And then Dancing with the Stars, I was doing things I never thought I would. So I’m very happy. I’m happy for the change," he added.