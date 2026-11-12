The Palace ‘paints a grim picture’: ‘When you look at everything that Meghan was dealing with...’

Fans, critics and even commentators have started tracing back Meghan Markle’s timeline – to and before the infamous letter by Roslyn Loveless made its way to her door.

But its only blown up since then, not only are investigations going into the bodyguard who supposedly told her to not follow up on the allegations, but also to the officer who handed her the letter to begin with.

However, what’s pertinent to mention is that the investigation has reached the King’s doorstep and sources have previously admitted the public ‘won’t accept’ being kept in the dark now.

With all this happening at the same time, an insider sat down with Heat World and admitted, “when you look back at everything that Meghan was dealing with at the time that she was handed this letter and then consider the claims that she was told not to speak out about these accusations against her father, it certainly paints a pretty grim picture of how she was treated by the royal family.”

Near the end it was added, “they had the chance to stand behind her and get on the right side of this, and instead there's growing speculation that they just buried their heads in the sand and chose to do nothing.”