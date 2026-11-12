Meghan Markle’s half-brother talks about ‘monster’ father’s mugshot

A day after ending up arrested (for tampering with his ankle monitor) and winding up with a high-profile mugshot, Thomas Markle jr. decided to give his unfiltered take on the ‘monster’ he calls his father.

The entire conversation happened alongside The Sun, and it comes right after it was revealed he had been left ‘reeling’ with the “hundreds if not thousands” of child porn material he found when cleaning up his father’s storage locker.

What is also pertinent to mention is that he is charged with one count of possession of child porn.

As for what the son had to say once his father’s mugshot made its way across mainstream media, he said, “I couldn't believe that mugshot - my dad looks just as angry and crazy as Jack Nicholson in The Shining.”

According to the outlet, it is understood he is being kept separate from other prisoners.

Has Thomas Markle Jr. Spoken Out Before?

He has, and according to the same outlet he's claimed, “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

Why Was Thomas Markle Jr. Going Through His Father’s Storage Boxes?

This question has also been raging, and the outlet claims, he “triggered the investigation” after “searching for a phone for his Filipino girlfriend’s father in boxes of Thomas Snr’s belongings.”

In one of the mobiles, a 15-minute video of naked little girls came up, and in many others, the victims were no older than 11, and some of the images involved sex acts actually going on.

When Did the Investigation Begin?

Thomas Markle Jr. Is said to have contacted the FBI around July 10th, 2026, through the US-based National Centre for Exploited and Missing Children.