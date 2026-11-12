Thomas Markle jr. reveals the true reason why he thinks his father removed his ankle monitor

Thomas Markle sr removed his ankle monitor and is now has been ordered into custody by US magistrate judge Lindsay Saxe Griffin.

What is pertinent to mention is that, he was initially released after his jail photo was taken, with an electronic ankle monitor, but after the Pinellas County sheriff’s office handled the paperwork, he wound up re-arrested days later.

Why he was arrested came straight from first assistant US attorney Bill Essayli’s X account.

But his own son, who called him a ‘monster’, in a chat with The Sun also pointed out why he believes his father did all this to begin with.

While in the same conversation he said, “I’m not surprised he’s being accused of removing the tag”. As for the reason he admitted its because he “probably realised there’s no one to take care of him if he stayed at home.”

According to Markle Jr., “my sister Samantha was his carer but is now in a wheelchair and he wouldn’t be able to cope on his own.”

For those unversed with the events that led to this, the father of the Duchess of Sussex was arrested on Friday, November 6, in Tampa, Florida after officials found more sexual abuse images in the retired 82-year-old’s storage units in California.

What is the Allegation?

The allegation, revealed initially by The Sun too, and they claimed a” sickening hoard” of “hundreds if not thousands” of child sex abuse images were found in his home in the Philippines, by Thomas Jr.

How Did Markle Jr. Find his Collection?

“Markle Snr had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.”