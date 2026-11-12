Coco Jones gives 'wise' relationship advice after wedding

Coco Jones has some advice for those going through the dating phase.

“The sooner you become the real you and not like what’s the most presentable to rope in a partner, the better because the mask comes off anyway after three to six business months,” the 28-year-old told People magazine.

Coco further stated that it’s important to trust your inner voice when it comes to finding the right partner.

“You know when something ain’t it. You don’t have to try to fit a square peg in a round hole just for the fear that you might not have better options,” she said.

“Abundant mindset would say, ‘This just ain’t it for me and I’m going to move forward because I believe that there’s more options for me," added the ICU hitmaker.

For those unaware, Coco recently exchanged vows with Cleveland Cavaliers player Donovan Mitchell after keeping much of their romance away from the spotlight.

The Love Me Through songstress shared that the decision to be more private was intentional.

“At the end of the day, I’m still a person and as a person, I was still growing and building my trust and building my knowledge of who this person is,” she said.

“So yeah, I’m not going to pop out when I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s my last name?’” Coco added.