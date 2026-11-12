Samsung Securities’ sees major boost with AI girl group LUMINA: Watch

Its just been unveiled that Stock brokerage Samsung Securities = has found the kind of brand ambassadors who ‘never skip rehearsal’ and are ‘unlikely to make tabloid headlines’ according to a report by Reuters. This four-member, AI-generated K-pop girl group is called LUMINA.

Just over a month ago, the band also made their debut with Override, and within just a month of its release its racked 3 million YouTube views.

The head of the brokerage's media strategy team, Uhm Sewon, also spoke out about this and revealed that finding presenters ‌for its social media channels was hard while talking to the outlet he admitted “we make about 1,500 pieces of content a year, and finding people to appear in them is really not easy.”

Its worth noting that Samsung Securities has not registered copyright in the song. Moreover, as a brokerage it is not registered to ⁠earn revenue from music. (Under South Korean government guidelines, music generated entirely by AI with no human creative input cannot be registered for copyright.)

But the Samsung Securities' team made the song, characters and video all with AI. They also worked to improve tools that have made LUMINA's dance moves look far more natural, according to Uhm.

The chairman of the Korea Singers Association and a veteran performer, Park Sang-cheol, also spoke about everything.

In his view, “AI music sounds really good at first, but ⁠it has a colour of its own, and the more you listen, the more tiresome it gets. That's why live performance has its own flavour – a singer's own colour, even the mistakes. Hearing exactly the same music every single time can become irritating. A singer can talk to the audience, put on events and interact with them, ⁠and I don't think AI can replace that.”