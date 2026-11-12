'Below Deck' alum Joao Franco held in Turkey after store fight leaves teen dead

João Franco, who appeared on Below Deck, and his brother Karlos Franco have been arrested in Turkey after a fight outside a clothing store left a 17-year-old dead.

The brothers are now “awaiting the next steps” while in prison, a source told Page Six.

The fight took place on Saturday night in the Bodrum district of Muğla.

Local news outlets reported that the brothers argued with store employees before it turned physical as the brothers allegedly used profanity.

The security footage appears to show Karlos throwing the first punch. João seems to pull him away. An employee then appears to swing back, and other staff join in. It also shows one man lifting a stool as if to throw it.

João, 36, appears to try to calm things at times, but then he also seems to swing his fist, and one man falls and lies still.

Local reports say the fall man was a 17-year-old employee who hit his head on steps and died, per Haberler.com, who reported the incident on Monday.

Colin Macy-O’Toole, a former co-star, has since defended Franco. He was not there, but he told news outlets that after watching the video, João appeared to be reacting to what was unfolding, not starting a confrontation.

“Having seen the video footage, my impression is that João appeared to be trying to defend himself and de-escalate an already escalating situation,” Macy-O’Toole told Page Six. “From what is visible, it doesn’t look to me like he was looking to start a confrontation. It looks like he was reacting to what was happening around him.”

Macy-O’Toole called it a “tragic situation” and asked people to wait for the facts. He worked with Franco on Below Deck Mediterranean seasons three and four and calls him a close friend.

The brothers were born in Zimbabwe and moved to Europe for careers in yachting.