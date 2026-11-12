'Yes, Dear' star Anthony Clark breathes his last at 62

Anthony Clark, best known for starring on the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has passed away at the age of 62.

According to Deadline, the actor breathed his last on Wednesday, November 11. He died from complications relating to pneumonia.

Anthony's former co-star Mike O’Malley also announced the star's death on social media.

"Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy,” he penned on X. “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. "

"The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed," Mike continued. "Anthony was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations.”

The 60-year-old actor added, “I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again. "

"Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of ‘Yes Dear’ which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. Rest in peace. Tony," Mike concluded.

Anthony, who was originally from Virginia, appeared in several shows, including Murder She Purred: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery and Killing Cinderella.

However, he rose to fame after starring as Gregory Thomas “Greg” Warner in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear.