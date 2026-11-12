'Yes, Dear' star Anthony Clark breathes his last at 62
Anthony Clark was best known for starring on the CBS sitcom 'Yes, Dear'
Anthony Clark, best known for starring on the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has passed away at the age of 62.
According to Deadline, the actor breathed his last on Wednesday, November 11. He died from complications relating to pneumonia.
Anthony's former co-star Mike O’Malley also announced the star's death on social media.
"Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy,” he penned on X. “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. "
"The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed," Mike continued. "Anthony was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations.”
The 60-year-old actor added, “I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again. "
"Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of ‘Yes Dear’ which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. Rest in peace. Tony," Mike concluded.
Anthony, who was originally from Virginia, appeared in several shows, including Murder She Purred: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery and Killing Cinderella.
However, he rose to fame after starring as Gregory Thomas “Greg” Warner in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear.
-
Snoop Dogg unveils upcoming plans for the holiday season
-
Patrick Mahomes reveals what could finally 'even up the score' at home with baby no 4
-
Jamie Dornan wraps up shooting for new 'Lord of the Rings' movie: 'We've done a good job'
-
Russell Brand's social media accounts disappear days after rape conviction
-
KATSEYE star Megan Skiendiel marks return to stage after health concern
-
Dylan Efron opens up about his close bond with 'big brother' Zac
-
Coco Jones gives 'wise' relationship advice after wedding
-
'General Hospital' star Randall England has died at 75
-
Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter asks FBI for help over allegedly stolen clothes
-
'Godzilla' actress Kaylee Hottle’s sister to honour her legacy in unfinished movie
-
Jordyn Woods spills on her and Karl-Anthony Towns’ personally chosen engagement rings
-
John Cena opens up about danger of becoming too familiar after 25 years in spotlight