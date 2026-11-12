Alphabet team meet announces plans for Hong Kong, Singapore bond sales

Google parent Alphabet has set initial price guidance for its inaugural bond sales in Hong Kong and ​Singapore dollars, according to a term sheet seen ‌by Reuters on Thursday. Here's more details:

The initial pricing guidance for the Hong Kong dollar was set at 4.60% (for the 2028 notes), ​5.00% (for the 2031 notes), and similarly 5.50% _for ​the 2036 notes.)

Moreover, the starting rates for the Singapore ⁠dollar tranche have been set at 2.75% (for the 2028 ​notes,) 3.25% (for the 2031 notes,) 3.65% (for the 2036 ​notes,) and 4.00% (for the 2056 notes.)

An earlier report by Reuters also revealed reported that Alphabet was 'looking to launch its first bond sales in Hong Kong and ​Singapore dollars'.

Moreover, one of the people with knowledge on the subject said the sales would likely raise 'at least $2.2 ‌billion', ⁠with Alphabet considering minimum sizes of HK$8 billion ($1.02 billion) for the Hong Kong dollar portion and S$1.5 billion ($1.17 billion) for the Singapore dollar portion.

Its also pertient to mention that HSBC and JPMorgan are the ​joint global coordinators ​for both ⁠the Hong Kong dollar and Singapore dollar sales.

Particularly for the Hong Kong dollar bonds, Bank ​of China (Hong Kong), ICBC, and Standard Chartered are '​arranging' ⁠the sale. DBS, OCBC, and United Overseas Bank will arrange the Singapore dollar bond sale.

The bonds are expected to be ⁠rated "Aa2" ​by Moody's and "AA+" by S&P, with ​settlement scheduled for November 19.