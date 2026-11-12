Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter asks FBI for help over allegedly stolen clothes

Alabama Barker, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, says she has filed a report with the FBI after claiming former friends took more than $130,000 of her belongings.

The 20-year-old influencer, who is also the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, shared the claims in a series of TikTok Stories, revealing she has “gotten no help.”

“All of my valuables are gone,” she announced, detailing that the thefts went on for two years.

She added, "I took care of them like they were like my family. You knew I didn't have cameras and you're sheisty, and you took everything from me."

Barker said she found out after she invited the group to a sleepover. A Chrome Hearts stool vanished from her bedroom overnight. She first thought she had misplaced it. Then, she said, a mutual friend showed her photos and video of her items for sale.

She said the auction included four pairs of Chrome Hearts jeans worth $20,000 each. She also accused one former friend of trying to resell a $50,000 Birkin bag and a pair of her diamond earrings.

The Cry Bhabie singer has kept posting about it. She said a video shows one person holding her cheetah-patch Chrome pants and pointing out a scratch while trying to sell them.

She said there is “no defense” for that. She also said she did not make the story up.

None of Barker’s claims has been confirmed and she has not named the people she accuses.

Meanwhile, the FBI has said it cannot confirm or deny investigations and does not publicly comment on allegations, Daily Mail claimed.