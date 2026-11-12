Prince William shows off Prince George’s never-before-seen drawing

Prince William recently took pride in his his son, Prince George's artistic side by shared a drawing by him in a special issue of Country Life magazine.

The Prince of Wales, the issue’s guest editor, chose Prince George’s detailed drawing of a kingfisher, which has not been seen before. Prince George, now 13, drew it when he was 12.

Country Life posted the image on Instagram, saying the picture offers “a glimpse into the young royal’s artistic talents.”

The drawing was made at the family’s home in the spring, per the Daily Mail. It shows the bird’s dark green and yellow feathers and its long beak.

This is not the first time Prince William has shared his eldest son's art. In 2022, he and Princess Catherin chose Princess George’s drawing of a reindeer for their Christmas card.

Art runs in the family. Princess Catherine studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. Prince George’s grandfather, King Charles III, is also a keen amateur painter.

In 2022, a print of his painting of Balmoral, valued at about $675, was sold at auction for about $6,500. That same year, 79 of his watercolors were shown in a London exhibition.

Aside from artistic talents, Prince George started his first term at Eton College this fall—same college Prince William and Prince Harry went to. It is not clear if Prince George is still drawing there.