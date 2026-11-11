King Charles visits Europe's largest biomedical research lab

King Charles visits Europe's largest single biomedical research lab

King Charles visited the Francis Crick Institute to celebrate its tenth anniversary in London on Wednesday.

The monarch was given a special memento of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he visited the UK’s flagship biomedical discovery organisation.

Charles was given a photograph of the late Queen as she opened the Francis Crick Institute in King’s Cross, central London, 10 years ago.

According to Independent, hundreds of staff and scientist paused their work and peered over the steel and glass balconies at the institute as Charles was given an insight into a decade of discovery at Europe’s biggest biomedical research facility under one roof.

The outlet reported that the king visited a lab and politely turned down the offer of using a joystick to help look at pollutant particles through a microscope, saying: “No you do it, it will go haywire if I do it.”

Founded in 2015, the Francis Crick Institute brings together 2,000 scientists and staff to study the biology underlying health and disease, to understand how diseases develop and how illnesses such as cancer and heart disease can be prevented, diagnosed and treated.

King Charles III recently returned from his nine-day visit to the Caribbean during which he was also joined by Queen Camilla.