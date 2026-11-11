Kacey Musgraves reveals habit she changed for Dolly Parton

Kacey Musgraves said losing Dolly Parton was a “collective grief.”

In a recent interview with People magazine, the Grammy winner spoke highly of the late country music legend; moreover, she was the only person who could make her arrive on time.

“I was lucky to get to be around her several times, and each time I was just like, ‘What do I say?’” Kacey said.

She went on to say, “She was exactly like you would think that she would be — so humble, sense of humor, fun, so professional, really warm.”

“You could see someone like that and understand how they could be closed off and jaded, but she was anything but that,” the singer further added.

Noting, “I think the only time I’ve probably ever been really, really on time in my life was doing something with Dolly. I was like, ‘I’m not being late for that!’”

“I think losing Dolly was collective grief. And it really, I think, showed us how starved we are for a really true matriarch in that sense. She’s been with us for so long. She’s almost like Mr. Rogers, but times a billion in a way — Mr. Rogers wearing rhinestones. I was amazing to see how beloved she was and, I think, probably the closest thing we have to American royalty, you know what I mean?” the golden hour singer revealed.

“She bridged a lot of worlds for people. Willie [Nelson] does the same thing. I even think Snoop Dogg does the same thing. There are certain people that come along that are that connector for a lot. It’s common ground for people. And so I think losing her felt extra sad at a time where it feels like a lot of people are at odds,” she further told the outlet.

For those unaware, Kacey Musgraves shared the stage with Dolly Parton in 2019, when she performed her iconic song Here You Come Again.

Notably, the late singer died in late August this year after a brief battle with cancer.