Kensington Palace shares details of Kate Middleton's solo visit to Hampshire

After Kate Middleton’s visit to The Chase Community Hospital in Bordon in Hampshire, Kensington Palace released multiple pictures of the Princess of Wales on social media on Wednesday.

She stepped out for a solo visit to support the hospital, where she has backed a project with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The photos of Princess Kate were accompanied by clips of experts sharing their views on Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB).

The aim of Kate’s project is to help identify more babies and families in need of support.

Below is the brief statement shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official Instagram account after Kate Middleton’s visit:

Every baby communicates in their own way.

Paying close attention to how they communicate helps to strengthen early relationships and ensure babies and families get the support they might need at the earliest opportunity.

Inspiring to see the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) in practice today, and to meet the health visitors using the approach to help give babies a voice. Stories from families showed how a greater understanding of babies’ social behaviour can help ensure support is available at the right time.

Since first seeing ADBB in Denmark in 2022, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has worked with the Institute of Health Visiting to trial it across the UK. Encouraging to see this work now expanding, helping more health visitors support babies and families when it matters most.



