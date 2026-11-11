Jennifer Lopez ‘obsessed’ with co-star Brett Goldstein?

Jennifer Lopez’s love life is under scrutiny once again.

The On the Floor singer and Brett Goldstein have starred opposite each other in the newly released rom-com Office Romance, and now, according to Radar Online, Jennifer sparks dating rumors with her co-star.

A source has revealed to the outlet, "Jennifer is obsessed. She's convinced Brett could be the one," adding, "They've barely started dating, and she's already planning their future. She will never learn."

"They kept things professional on set, but their chemistry was undeniable," the source added further.

Although the singer and actress has addressed rumors about people linking her to almost every co-star, "There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Jennifer previously said.

As she recently divorced her famous husband Ben Affleck, the sources are saying that the split "damaged her image, so she's anxious to prove she's still a hot Hollywood commodity."

"That means finding a man that's at the very least on her 'level,'" a source claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer Lopez has been married four times, first to Ojani Noa, then to Chris Judd, Marc Anthony, and Batman star Ben Affleck was her fourth husband.