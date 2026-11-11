UK AI chip startup fractile hits $7 billion valuation after major funding round

AI chip startup Fractile raised major investment and becoming one of Britain’s most valuable tech startups

By Ruqia Shahid
Published November 11, 2026
UK AI chip startup fractile hits $7 billion valuation after major funding round
UK AI chip startup fractile hits $7 billion valuation after major funding round

UK-backed AI chip startup Fractile has reached a $7 billion valuation after a new funding round, marking a major breakthrough for the company as demand for advanced AI computing technology is continually developing.

The London and Bristol-based company is developing AI accelerators designed to optimize model execution, and the process through which AI models generate responses. The investment signals a strong vote of confidence in Britain’s efforts to build domestic AI infrastructure rather than over-relying on foreign sourcing for the computing power that underpins the technology.

In this connection, AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said in a statement, “For too long, Britain has produced some of the world's best scientific ideas, only to see too much of the ​technology, industry and wealth they create built elsewhere.”

“We are determined to change that.”

Britain is home to chip designer Arm whose technology is used in billions of devices globally but its semiconductor manufacturing industry remains small compared with those located in the US and Asia.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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