Travis Kelce eyes Taylor Swift’s creative side for major event

Travis Kelce is curious to see what Taylor Swift “can cook up” for his live event.

The Kelce brothers recently hosted a New Heights tailgate event in Philadelphia, which featured several activities like sumo wrestling, hobby horsing, and more.

Now, in a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the brothers discussed the challenges they faced during their live event and how Travis’ pop star wife could help them overcome it.

“What we’ve struggled with a little bit in [Kansas City] and doing it in Philly last year, is it’s hard to do some type of event when you can’t like, see what’s happening, right? Like we did belly bucking last year, but because there’s not bleachers or you’re not up on a stage, it’s hard for everybody to see it,” Jason said. “The stage made a huge impact.”

He continued, “If we can recreate this in other areas, I do think the stage is really important. The problem is most tailgates don’t have a stage. So I don’t know how we’re gonna do it ... maybe build our own,”

“Do you know anyone who knows anything about stages?” the retired NFL player asked his brother.

“Uh yeah, I actually do,” Travis responded. “I’ll see what my wife can cook up.”

He went on to jokingly mimic how Taylor might react with a bit more attitude: “The companies I deal with are not gonna f--- around with you dumb f----.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in July 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.