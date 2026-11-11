Russia approves crypto trading on exchanges starting November 22

Russia’s Central Bank says trading platforms may commence crypto trading from November 17

By Ruqia Shahid
Published November 11, 2026
Russia approves crypto trading on exchanges starting November 22
Russia approves crypto trading on exchanges starting November 22

Russia has reportedly cleared domestic exchanges to begin cryptocurrency trading from November 22, a move subject to Russian central bank authorization.

The report from Interfax, the Russian Ministry of Justice has recorded a central bank mandate outlining the specifications for organized trading in digital rights.

The directive allows exchanges to introduce cryptocurrency trading provided their operating rules have been agreed upon with the regulator, they can operate through established domestic channels. The Bank of Russia has required trading platforms to submit information about ongoing trading activity and completed transactions through the same reporting procedures.

Russia’s latest exchange trading rules abide by an independent regulatory ruling on November 6 that approved Bitcoin, Ether and Tether’s USDT for purchase by unqualified investors. Brokers will grant investors entry to the platform while the partner digital depository manages the custody and settlement of cryptocurrencies transactions.

The Bank of Russia confirmed that the approved asset list would take effect on November 17, allowing exchanges to list those cryptocurrencies for public trading from that date. Nonetheless, the registered institutions must adhere to applicable transaction and recordkeeping requirements and ensure full compliance with the new legislation by September 1, 2027.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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