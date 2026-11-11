Russia approves crypto trading on exchanges starting November 22

Russia has reportedly cleared domestic exchanges to begin cryptocurrency trading from November 22, a move subject to Russian central bank authorization.

The report from Interfax, the Russian Ministry of Justice has recorded a central bank mandate outlining the specifications for organized trading in digital rights.

The directive allows exchanges to introduce cryptocurrency trading provided their operating rules have been agreed upon with the regulator, they can operate through established domestic channels. The Bank of Russia has required trading platforms to submit information about ongoing trading activity and completed transactions through the same reporting procedures.

Russia’s latest exchange trading rules abide by an independent regulatory ruling on November 6 that approved Bitcoin, Ether and Tether’s USDT for purchase by unqualified investors. Brokers will grant investors entry to the platform while the partner digital depository manages the custody and settlement of cryptocurrencies transactions.

The Bank of Russia confirmed that the approved asset list would take effect on November 17, allowing exchanges to list those cryptocurrencies for public trading from that date. Nonetheless, the registered institutions must adhere to applicable transaction and recordkeeping requirements and ensure full compliance with the new legislation by September 1, 2027.