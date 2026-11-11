White House raises threat of criminal charges if Democrats continue Trump investigations

The White House has warned Democrats that planned investigations into President Donald Trump's administration could cross legal boundaries, escalating tensions ahead of the party taking control of Congress.

According to the Associated Press, White House counsel Will Scharf issued the warning in a letter to Representative Robert Garcia, who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee in January.

Scharf argued that threats or investigations intended to intimidate government officials could amount to “blatant criminality.”

Garcia rejected the warning, saying “it appears Donald Trump has something to hide”.

He maintained that congressional investigations do not require the “permission of the White House.”

“Congress has wide latitude to conduct investigations and oversight, an authority inherent in the power to legislate,” Garcia said.

Democrats are preparing investigations into Trump's family finances, cryptocurrency dealings, immigration enforcement and the administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

They also plan to examine Trump's White House construction projects and potential conflicts of interest.

Trump and his administration have denied wrongdoing.

Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged Congress's oversight powers, saying the Justice Department would continue cooperating with lawmakers.

“Congress has oversight authority. It always has, it always will,” Blanche said.