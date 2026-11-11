Kennedy family sues Trump to block 250-foot Washington memorial arch

Nine members of former US President John F. Kennedy’s family have filed a lawsuit seeking to block Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

According to Politico, the family argues that the monument would overshadow Kennedy’s gravesite, obstruct historic views and damage the cemetery’s “solemn and sacred” atmosphere.

“The Arch would fundamentally disrupt that intended relationship,” the family said in a court filing, referring to the visual connection between the Lincoln Memorial, Kennedy gravesites and Eternal Flame.

Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan has already temporarily blocked construction and is considering whether to extend the restrictions.

The lawsuit adds to existing legal challenges from veterans and the governments of Virginia and Washington, DC, which argue that the project would disrupt the surrounding area.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle defended the plans, saying the monument was intended to honour American heroes.

“The judiciary should not be abused to politicize a structure designed to unite our nation,” Ingle said.

Trump has promoted the arch as a symbol of American greatness, while opponents argue its size would overwhelm nearby historic landmarks.

The Kennedy family’s involvement increases pressure on the administration as the court considers the future of the controversial project.