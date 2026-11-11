Anthropic IPO demand exceeds available shares multiple times: what to know

On Wednesday, Anthropic’s planned initial public offering attracted several times the number of shares available. Primarily, demand has been fueled by significant investor demand, and the details of the offering remain subject to change. According to its filings, the reported excess demand is an encouraging development for Anthropic as it seeks as much as $90.4 billion through its IPO and a private settlement.

The company is planning a livestreamed event on Friday featuring chief executive officer Dario Amodei and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon as an element of its shareholder engagement strategy.

The Anthropic IPO comes at a time when other companies in the AI infrastructure and data sectors have delayed their planned listings, grappling with surging rates and a brutal dual-market selloff in shares and bonds of AI operators such as CoreWeave Inc and systematic questions about the structural endurance of AI capital expenditure.

However, together with investments from cornerstones which also include Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and TSMC, the Anthropic share offering will generate a total of up to $90.4 million. It is crucial to note that the company's accelerated growth has been underpinned by Google and Amazon who simultaneously serve as strategic partners, critical infrastructure providers and direct market competitors.