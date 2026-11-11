Kerr Smith reveals what makes his relationship with wife so special

Kerr Smith got candid about his wife and his memoir.

The American actor starred in the popular teen drama Dawson’s Creek as Jack McPhee; however, Kerr has written a memoir, I Don’t Want to Wait: My Life on Dawson’s Creek, in which he reflected on his experiences working on the famous drama.

Now, in a recent interview with People Magazine, the Jack McPhee actor revealed that his wife, Lisa Smith, was unfamiliar with the series before their relationship; but now she has begun exploring it.

“It’s amazing,” Kerr said, “It’s one of the reasons we’re together. She’d never seen it.”

“Now, she has seen a few episodes when I was re-watching a bunch of it for the book,” he further revealed.

For those unaware, Kerr Smith tied the knot with Lisa in August 2017.

Reflecting on his newly released memoir, the actor said, “I wanted people to be a little birdie sitting on my shoulder, going through the experience that I went through as Jack and going into what it was like to suddenly experience a decent amount of fame.”

“But it’s also everybody else’s stories and points of view, and that’s why I chose to interview two dozen people for this,” Kerr added.

It is pertinent to mention here that I Don’t Want to Wait: My Life on Dawson’s Creek was released on November 10, 2026.