RFK Jr under fire as US measles crisis threatens country's disease-free status

The United States could lose its measles elimination status this week amid its worst outbreak in 35 years, raising concerns about declining vaccination rates and federal health policies.

According to The Guardian, an independent panel of eight experts from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) will review evidence before its director makes a final decision.

More than 5,400 measles cases have been reported nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's vaccine tracker, with outbreaks affecting nearly every state.

“That is a tremendous step backwards,” said Dr Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Offit warned that measles had become established in the US as vaccination coverage declined.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has faced criticism over his approach to vaccines and changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency has also experienced significant staffing reductions under the Trump administration.

However, public health officials acknowledge that vaccine hesitancy and disrupted immunisation programmes existed before Kennedy took office.

Measles is highly contagious, but two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provide approximately 97 percent protection.

Losing elimination status would place the US alongside countries including Canada, where sustained measles transmission has returned.