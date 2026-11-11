Elon Musk recalls SoftBank’s WeWork bet and Tesla stake: Here’s why
‘I remember that time when Masa, instead of putting $12B into Tesla for a 1/4 of the company to help me take Tesla private, says Musk’
In a recent update, Elon Musk reflected on SoftBank’s investment in WeWork and its major decision to take a stake in Tesla, analyzing the central commercial ventures and investment alternatives of both organizations.
The 55-year-old called the choice “dumb” in a recent post, underscoring how that 25% Tesla represents a $375 billion share of the company’s $1.5 trillion total market share of the company’s $1.5 trillion total market value.
SoftBank flowed around $16 billion into WeWork which filed for bankruptcy in November. The contrast looks back on Son’s past regrets and other misses even as the Alibaba bet turned a $20 million investment into tens of billions.
Elon Musk posted a status on social platform X, “I remember that time when Masa, instead of putting $12B into Tesla for a 1/4 of the company to help me take Tesla private, instead invested the money in WeWork. That was dumb.”
On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ Cybercabs aren't going to be widely available anytime soon, and the average American family is not going to be using it. This is going to be mostly an inner-city transport, and as cool as it is, it's not going to captivate the American population the same way the vehicles you have canceled and are canceling have.”
Second added, “ He is a horrendous investor. SoftBank continuing to exist is just a testament to how money compounds when you’re rich even when generally incompetent.”
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