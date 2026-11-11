Ebola death toll climbs to 11,000 in Congo, as health officials warn of worsening outbreak

Congo's Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that 11,042 people had contracted the virus, while 5,387 had died

The Democratic Republic of Congo's deadliest Ebola outbreak has surpassed 11,000 infections, with more than 5,300 deaths reported since the crisis began in May.

According to the Associated Press, Congo's Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that 11,042 people had contracted the virus, while 5,387 had died.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has spread to eight of the country's 26 provinces. There is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for this strain.

Health officials say armed conflict, damaged healthcare infrastructure, poor roads and public mistrust have made containing the disease increasingly difficult.

Ituri province accounts for nearly 70 percent of infections, while neighbouring North Kivu has become the main centre of new transmissions.

Attacks on medical workers and healthcare facilities have further disrupted efforts to treat patients and prevent infections.

Schools have also been affected, with several teachers contracting the virus.

“Our students and the entire staff have been left traumatized. At this stage, we need psychologists to support us, as the situation is extremely difficult,” headteacher Isaac Singoma told the Associated Press.

Authorities are calling for an end to fighting in affected areas to allow medical teams to reach patients.

The outbreak is now the second-largest Ebola epidemic recorded, behind the 2014-2016 West African crisis.