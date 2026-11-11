Kate Middleton looks stunning as she visits community hospital

Kate Middleton visited Chase Community Hospital in Hampshire to highlight the importance of early intervention and infant mental health as patron of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales saw firsthand how the project she founded in 2021 is being expanded to help identify more babies and their families who need extra support.

According to the Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales wore a £1,430 tweed suit during her visit.

The royal met with health visitors that use the newly introduced Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) to identify early withdrawal in infants aged between zero to 24 months.

The Princess of Wales then met with healthcare professionals and representatives from the NHS who are looking to implement ADBB in their own services.

Healthcare and childcare professionals use the ADBB approach to focus on babies’ eye contact, facial expressions and activity levels during check-ups to help understand their social behaviour and withdrawals that may need more support.

Her visit comes after she opened up about her time in hospital during a rare interview in the Prince of Wales's guest-edited issue of Country Life – where she candidly recalled being told: 'There will be good days and bad.'

Princess Kate focuses heavily on early childhood development and infant care as a cornerstone of her public work.