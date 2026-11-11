Bernie Sanders refuses to back Chuck Schumer as Senate Democratic leader

US Senator Bernie Sanders has announced he will not support Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leader, calling for new leadership following the party's sweeping midterm election victories.

According to the Associated Press, Sanders made the announcement alongside Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin at a news conference at the Capitol on Wednesday.

“The time is now for change. And I will not be supporting Chuck to be reelected as the Democratic leader,” Sanders said.

The Vermont independent argued that Democrats need a new generation of leaders and a broader debate about the party's future.

Slotkin also expressed concerns about the leadership contest, saying candidates should present a clear plan for how Democrats intend to use their new Senate majority.

“I’m a no until and unless I see that from anyone,” she said.

Several incoming Democratic senators have also indicated they would prefer an alternative to Schumer.

The growing opposition comes after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, flipping Republican-held Senate seats in states including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

Schumer played a key role in recruiting successful candidates, including Sherrod Brown in Ohio and Roy Cooper in North Carolina.

However, his preferred candidates lost Democratic primaries in Michigan and Maine to progressives who subsequently won their general elections.