GTA 6 causes major internet issues as players rush to preload

In a major update, the demand for GTA 6 is already overburdening internet service providers with users of one UK company encountering global issues ahead of official launch.

Rockstar’s next Grand Theft Auto is set to arrive on November 19 and players are already gearing up for launch by preloading the game ahead of time. However, an absolute flood of people trying to download GTA 6 at the same time is breaking things even for folks who are not even planning to play it.

YouFibre released a statement confirming that GTA 6 was responsible for the disruption, “We are aware of a network capacity issue affecting the YouFibre network, due to the high demand of GTA 6 downloads.”

“Unfortunately, this has caused the overall download speeds of the service to decrease.”

“Our Network Team has completed the emergency traffic management to spread the load of the network surge we had this evening across the wider network, and the service has returned to normal.”

Earlier, Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have been imploring Rockstar for another glimpse of the upcoming open-world sequel for months now, and their wishes have been answered, given that the game just received a major launch trailer as we enter the final weeks before GTA 6’s release on November 19.