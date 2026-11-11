Kate Middleton features in magazine edition guest-edited by Prince William

Kensington Palace said on Instagram that Prince William guest edited a special edition of Country Life Magazine.

A post featuring glimpses of the magazine’s edition, was shared on social media with the caption, “Guest editing Country Life Magazine with our shared passion for the countryside and the vital role it plays in the nation’s culture. Celebrating the people, places and stewardship to secure its future for generations to come.”

Meanwhile a report said a drawing of a kingfisher by Prince George features as part of the special edition.

Prince Geroge drew the bird, which is perched on a branch, while at home in the spring.

The artwork is included as part of a wider 300-page special edition of the magazine, in which the Princess of Wales has also given an interview discussing her recovery from cancer, saying she was told there would be "good days and bad days".

Prince William also shed light on the working conditions for servicewomen and feature his "fanatical" support for Aston Villa.

The Princess of Wales, who revealed two years ago that she was receiving cancer treatment, discussed her recovery journey.

Speaking with nature writer Robert Macfarlane, she said: "I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear.

"There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. "This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth."