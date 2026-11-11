Garth Brooks to make major career decision amid legal battle

Garth Brooks wants to focus on his marriage after assault allegations.

Previously, the American country singer and songwriter faced sexual assault allegations from his former makeup artist and hairstylist; however, now, according to Radar Online, it is said that he could be considering retirement from the music industry after his last November tour to devote more time to his longtime marriage to Trisha Yearwood.

Sources told the outlet, "Garth feels like he needs to recommit to Trisha while he fights off the allegations against him."

"Garth is in a living h--- right now," they continued, "He's finding this to be the most stressful scenario he's ever dealt with in his life."

Noting, "Garth is totally exasperated by the fact that this case is still ongoing. He's been imploring his lawyers to do whatever they can to speed the process along."

Speaking about Garth’s wife, insiders revealed that "It's been a big burden for her," noting, "The case has been a perennial dark cloud hanging over both their heads."

"Garth knows how hard this all has been with Trisha, and coming home for good is his way of saying he is fully focused on making her happy again,” the insiders added. "He loves performing, and walking away from it is a sure way to let her know he's serious about trying to make things work again.”

"He's achieved more than most artists could ever dream of, so there's really nothing left for him to prove.”

"He's told friends he's at a place in life where he just wants to slow down and enjoy life with his wife," they added further.

It is pertinent to mention here that the case is still unresolved and the court has yet to deliver its decision.