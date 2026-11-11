Duke and Duchess of Gloucester represent King Charles at Service of Remembrance

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended a Service of Remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial to honor the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community on Armistice Day.

The royal family released multiple photos of the couple on social media with the caption, “Today, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended a Service of Remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial in the Royal British Legion National Remembrance Gardens, honouring the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community on Armistice Day.”

Earlier in the day, the royal family shared a historic photo of British soldiers from the war front with the caption “We remember the service and sacrifice of all those who have lost their lives in conflict.”

Armistice Day is followed by Remembrance Sunday on Nov. 13 when Britain's royal family and senior politicians pay their respects at the Cenotaph memorial in central London.

Three days ago, King Charles led the Nation in Remembrance at The Cenotaph.

Buckingham Palace shared the event’s photos with the statement, “In commemoration of all those who have died in World Wars and other conflicts, The Royal Family stood united with others in thousands of similar ceremonies across the UK and worldwide to hold two minutes of silence at 11am.







