Tech giants push back against major changes to Indonesia’s proposed AI copyright law

On Wednesday, digital platforms Meta, and TikTok joined Google in pushing for a reconsideration of the updates to Indonesia’s copyright law that would require digital platforms to pay publishers for presenting media updates and define rules for AI.

If the bill is enacted, Indonesia is poised to become the first country in Southeast Asia to integrate AI in its copyright law, as governments globally tackle the implications of technology on copyright frameworks, including the use of human-authored work to optimize AI models.

Google’s Indonesia and public policy manager, Agung Pamungkas briefed a parliamentary hearing that requiring digital platforms to pay for sharing news links would restrict how freely the Indonesian public can access news.

Berni Moestafa, Meta’s public policy head in Indonesia, stated that requiring platforms to pay compensation primarily means that publishers risk diminishing audience engagement alongside potential advertising and subscription revenue.

On the contrary, Noudhy Valdryno, TikTok’s head of public policy in Indonesia told lawmakers contending that transparency mandates should be waived when AI serves a purely supportive function rather than generating the final output.

Furthermore, Noudhy urged lawmakers to maintain safe-harbor immunity, arguing that platforms lack the capability to definitely verify copyright ownership or licensing rights.