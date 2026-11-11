Christina Haack pens loving message for Chris Larocca

Christina Haack has some loving words for boyfriend Christopher Larocca in new birthday tribute.

The HGTV star took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend Christopher’s birthday with a sweet note and a picture carousel in which the couple could be seen posing side by side, moreover, the post featured Alie Sherlock’s song Feeling Good in the background.

In the caption Christina wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who makes every moment the best moment. Calm, confident, kind, handsome and charismatic.”

“You shift and brighten the energy in every room. I look up to you and admire the man you are. Thank you for everything you do for me and for everyone you love. I can’t wait to see what this year has in store for YOU,” She continued.

She concluded the caption with “I love you baby.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca began secretly dating in October 2024 but later made their romance public in 2025, and they recently marked their second anniversary in September.

Notably, the 43 year old television personality has been married three times before her current relationship, she was first married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, then to Ant Ansted from 2018 to 2020, and to Josh Hall from 2021 to 2025.