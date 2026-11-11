Mauricio Pochettino ready to accept Manchester United job to replace under-fire Michael Carric

Manchester United are closing in on an agreement to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, with club chiefs convening in Monaco to finalize the decision regarding Michael Carrick’s increasingly untenable future.

The Decision Facing Old Trafford Hierarchy:

Senior figures—including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada, and sporting director Jason Wilcox—have held high-level discussions to address a dismal start to the campaign that has left the Red Devils languishing in 18th place inside the Premier League relegation zone.

Despite a brief reprieve and signs of fight earlier in the autumn, Carrick’s side has managed just one league win since August, pushing the board to look for an immediate change in the dugout.

Chasing Pochettino:

Pochettino has emerged as the clear frontrunner to take over, though extracting the Argentine from his role as head coach of the United States men's national team comes with financial hurdles.

Securing his services will require triggering a release clause valued at approximately $10 million, alongside negotiations regarding his backroom staff.

While a formal announcement on Carrick's departure is anticipated imminently, time is of the essence; if the transition goes through, Pochettino's first test in the Old Trafford dugout would loom immediately after the international break against arch-rivals Liverpool on November 22.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss wants to remain respectful to the US Soccer Federation and will wait for United to make an official approach.

The Red Devils would be required to pay $10m (£7.5m) to release Pochettino from his contract, which he only signed in August.

The USA have a two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Haiti over the next week.

That means the timing of developments at Old Trafford could make things awkward, particularly if Pochettino, 54, was to leave midway through the current camp.

But he views the prospect of managing United as a serious opportunity, with the expectation being he would accept the job were it formally offered.

United have spoken to the ex-Argentina defender about their managerial position on three previous occasions - when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018, then in 2022 before the club appointed Erik ten Hag and again when the Dutchman was sacked in 2024.

Carrick's future at United will be decided at a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday that will be attended by chief executive Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.