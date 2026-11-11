Meghan Markle planning tell all: ‘Channel 4 has been a strong front runner’

The world may finally hear Meghan Markle’s side of the story, when to comes to her father, and rumour has it, she already has a ‘front runner’.

The update comes via a well-placed source who just spoke to Heat World.

According to their findings, “it’s been a really tough and frustrating time for Meghan.” And at this point she’s desperate in her want to gain the opportunity to “talk about what happened in her own words,” rather than have others tell the story for her.

As for where, they admit “it’s been discussed seriously.” She “knows that if it does go ahead, it needs to be the right programme, the right interviewer and the right setting” and Channel 4 “has been a strong front runner”

“It’s also significant because it would represent Meghan’s first major sit-down television interview since the Oprah conversation,” the source added near the end.

Before concluding they also said, “a return to that format, particularly in Britain, would inevitably attract enormous interest.”

Meghan Markle’s Stance on Thomas Markle:

She released a statement to explain why she’s kept her distance, and according to the Duchess herself, ‘[…] any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason – to protect [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet].”