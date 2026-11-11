Florence Pugh admits she loves looking 'ugly' while acting: Here's why

Florence Pugh confessed that she delivers her "best" act when she "truly feels ugly."

​The Black Widow star, who is all set to return as Yelena Belova in Avengers: Doomsday, revealed that feeling less focused on looking good helps her feel free while acting.

​Speaking to ELLE magazine, Pugh opened up about the pressure women face over their appearance.

​"There’s so much scrutiny of how we look, how we dress, and how we age," the 30-year-old actress said.

​She continued, "And then when we do those things, they’re like, 'Oh my God, she looks like this, or she’s done too much of that, or she’s gained weight, or she’s lost too much weight. You can never get any footing right."

​"I feel like the best work that I’ve ever done is when I truly feel ugly," Pugh confessed.

​The Midsommar star explained, "When I’ve got s*** makeup on and I’m either sick or ugly or having a hangover or a breakdown. I love that type of makeup because it allows me to be free."

​On the other hand, Pugh shared that acting also helps her feel comfortable in her body.

​"If the camera picks up that I have a stomach roll when I’m sitting down, then I have a stomach roll when I’m sitting down," she detailed.

​"And if the camera picks up that I’ve got cellulite on my thighs, then yeah, I’ve got cellulite on my thighs. I just give it over to the art," Pugh concluded.