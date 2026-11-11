Rob Kardashian melts hearts with rare family moment with daughter Dream: 'Greatest gift'

Rob Kardashian is celebrating his daughter, Dream Kardashian, on her special day.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to his Instagram account to share a rare insight into his daughter Dream's 10th birthday.

The doting father, who shares Dream with ex-partner Blac Chyna, threw a pajama party for Dream on Tuesday.

He penned, "Happy golden Birthday to my Dream girl."

"I can’t believe 10 years has gone by already goodness Lord please slow down time," Rob gushed.

The birthday girl's day began with a donut cake that perfectly matched her outfit.

Rob also spoiled his daughter with a bouquet of flowers and big golden balloons that read "DREAM Day."

The TV star further raved, "Being your dad is the greatest gift of my life!"

Rob added, "You make me proud every single day! I love you more than you’ll ever know!!"

Dream's mother, Blac Chyna, also rushed to the comment section and thanked Rob for his surprise for their daughter.

She penned, "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl. Thank you Robert."

Dream's aunt, Khloe Kardashian, also wished Dream, writing, "She’s the best girl ever."

While her grandma, Kris Jenner, expressed her love by posting three blue heart emojis.