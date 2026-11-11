John Malkovich recalls first encounter with actress Drew Barrymore

John Malkovich has opened up about his first meeting with actress Drew Barrymore.

The 51-year-old actor recently appeared on Drew's show, where he recalled the moment he met the actress in a Los Angles club.

John added that he was surprised to see Drew in that environment, as she was only 12 years old at the time.

"It was a club in Los Angeles. It was the late ‘80s, and you came over to me. And you complimented me on some work that I had done," John told Drew.

The Wild Horse Nine actor had two immediate thoughts when Drew approached him.

"The first one, I said, ‘Well, if I’m ever half as good as you were in E.T., I’ll feel self-actualised," John said. “Then the second thing I was thinking is, ‘What are you doing in this club?’ You were like 12 years old.”

To which, Drew replied, "I was a club kid."

The Charlie's Angels actress partied alongside adults at popular clubs of the era after she achieved fame at just 7 years old.

Steven Spielberg, the director of the film E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, admitted in 2023 that he wished he could have saved her.

“She was staying up way past her bedtime, going to places she should have only been hearing about, and living a life at a very tender age that I think robbed her of her childhood," he told Vulture.

“Yet I felt very helpless because I wasn’t her dad. I could only kind of be a consigliere to her," added Steven.