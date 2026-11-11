Nick Cannon reveals real reason behind feud with Eminem

Nick Cannon is reflecting on his public feud with rapper Eminem over his then-wife, Mariah Carey.

The Masked Singer host recently appeared on the latest episode of On Par With Maury Povich podcast, where he revealed what sparked the tension between him and Eminem.

"He disrespected my woman, man," Nick said of Mariah, whom he divorced in 2014, after six years of marriage.

He further said, "You can't come at my wife and don't expect to get this work. I think he and Mariah had a professional relationship, which he professed to be a personal relationship."

"That was way before me. So then by the time we got married, he had some harsh words because I guess he was still in his feelings," the dad of 12 continued.

Nick added, "I couldn't stand for that at the time. At the dignity of my woman, I had to fight for my relationship, my love."

In 2002, Eminem claimed that he had been in a romantic relationship with Mariah.

"There's truth to that. But on the whole personal level, I'm not really feeling it," the Lose Yourself hitmaker told Rolling Stone. "I just don't like her as a person."

Later, while speaking on his hip-hop channel Shade 45, Eminem revealed why he parted ways with Always Be My Baby songstress.

“It didn’t work. I wasn’t really into what she was into; our personalities collided,” he said. “She’s a diva, and I’m a little more regular, I guess.”