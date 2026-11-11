King Charles, Queen Camilla’s marriage is in trouble: ‘People noticed’

King Charle sand Queen Camilla are not only being hit, left, right and centre, but their own family members continue to ignite scandal after scandal, and even their popularity is at an all time low. Amid this, their marriage has also come under question.

According to Closer Online, some sources warn the couple isn’t doing all that good, and are finding things ‘really depressing’.

For one, the Caribbean tour was less than successful too, because of the demands being made of the King.

Regarding all this the insider was quoted saying, “it’s becoming a pattern lately, with Charles and Camilla spending more and more time apart. People are starting to worry about the state of their marriage, and these awful poll results are only making things worse.”

However, that isn’t even the worst part, because what is really effecting the couple is the fact that the really depressing is “the realisation that a lot of people seem to view them as nothing more than caretakers of the throne until William and Kate take over.”

“Charles waited his entire life to become King, and Camilla has spent so many years desperately trying to win over the public and shake the old narrative that she broke up his marriage to Diana. Even after she and Charles got married, it still took her ages to feel like she was getting some respect. And, just when she finally felt like things were on a positive trajectory as far as public opinion, Charles became King and things completely fell apart.”