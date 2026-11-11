King Charles gets a real kick in the teeth

Despite giving it his all in the Caribbean the latest poll results have really acted like a real ‘kick to the teeth’. Not only because his popularity is in its 50s but because he is disliked by 20% and the ‘neutral’ voters are barely at 22%.

According to Closer Online, “they're working themselves into the ground, only to be reminded at every turn that William and Kate are the ones everyone seems to love.”

For those unversed Prince William’s popularity is at 62%, Kate Middleton’s is at 64% and both have a dislike score of barely 12- 8%.

The source also claims, “that's a bitter pill to swallow, especially for Camilla, who's always been sensitive about being compared to Kate.”

Particuarly she feels “absolutely exhausted right now,” and “things haven't exactly been wonderful between her and Charles either.”

Before concluding the insider added, “they're both under so much pressure, and instead of leaning on each other, they seem to be pulling further apart.”

For those unversed with the Caribbean tour, it included, The Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbud as well as an attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026.

The full tour lasted from Tuesday 27th October to Wednesday 4th November 2026.