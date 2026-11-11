‘Public isn’t going to let it slide’: Thomas Markle becomes ticking timebomb for Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s father stands to become the reason King Charles’ losses the monarchy during his reign and the reason would be Thomas Markle sr. and his child sex abuse collection.

For those unversed, he even ended up arrested, after being found to have, allegedly, been cutting his ankle monitor.

Rumour has it, “if it does turn out that people knew about these allegations and chose to do nothing, the public backlash will be enormous; some people are even predicting that it could be enough to destroy the whole monarchy.”

According to Heat, “you can bet Charles and William are dreading what might come out next,” as well. “They've already got more than enough problems to deal with; the last thing they need is a scandal of this magnitude.”

Regardless of what the hopes may be, “there's no way they can just sit back and hope it all goes away; they have got to face this. The public isn’t going to just let this slide.”

To make matters worse, investigations are also being made into the identity of the officer who actually handed the letter over to Meghan, and with how high profile this is becoming, the insider said, “people want to know who was told what,” and “if anyone at the Palace knew about these allegations.”

The same insider also said, “at this point, the feeling is that they need to be fully transparent and explain what they knew and when.”