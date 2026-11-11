



Brenda Song opens up about losing identity after Disney channel fame

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star Branda Song shared how she struggled to find her identity after the hit drama ended in 2011.

​Speaking to her former co-star Dylan Sprouse on Wildmen podcast, the 38-year-old actress opened up about how she took some time to adjust to life outside the show.

​Brenda recalled she once had a breakdown during breakfast with her father shortly after filming ended.

​When asked what she wanted to eat, Brenda automatically ordered the same breakfast she had every morning on set since 2005.

​"I just told her, like egg whites and like, toast and avocado - because that's what I had every morning on Suite Life," she recounted.

​"She goes, 'How do you want your eggs?' and I was like, 'How do I want my eggs?', and I started crying."

​Brenda admitted that she, out of habit, would sometimes drive to the show's set, even though she no longer worked there.

​The Disney alum shared, "I realised I have lived in such a routine, at such a young age, that it's so ingrained in me to like, look at a call sheet."

​"It took me so long to kind of deprogram myself because I had an identity crisis over eggs ... who am I outside of, you know, this person that has been doing this show? I am not this character!"

​Brenda Song played the role of spoiled, fashion-obsessed teenage heiress of the Tipton Hotel named London Tipton in the Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008.