Este Haim spills her unusual secret for keeping her marriage 'spicy'

For a happy, healthy marriage, Este Haim believes separate bathrooms are "essential."

​The American singer and bassist, linked with the Haim band, tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Jonathan "Johnny" Levin on New Year's Eve in 2025.

​While clarifying her past remark about the secret to her marriage being "always be dating" her husband, Haim told People, “I think people misunderstood that."

​She explained, “What I meant was, you need to continue leaving little notes for each other. Flowers are nice. Don’t get complacent - and separate bathrooms, I think, are also pretty essential..."

​“Yes, I have a busy life. Yes, you have a busy life. But s*** gets stale really quickly if you don’t keep it sexy, and you don’t take each other out or send me a silly nude. Let’s keep it spicy."

​Haim further recalled her early dating days with Jonathan, saying, “That’s what I meant by always dating, because when Johnny and I were first dating, that’s what it was, it was very playful."

​"And so when we got engaged, I was like, ‘We can’t lose this. Keep it,'" she added.

​But Haim is in no favor of having separate bedrooms, even though she admits her husband might sleep better without her.

​“I have a bit of a snoring problem according to my husband, so I would understand if he wanted to sleep in a different bed," the doting wife shared, joking, "But it won’t happen. Sorry.”