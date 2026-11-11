Este Haim spills her unusual secret for keeping her marriage 'spicy'
Este Haim opens up about keeping the spark alive with her husband Johnny
For a happy, healthy marriage, Este Haim believes separate bathrooms are "essential."
The American singer and bassist, linked with the Haim band, tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Jonathan "Johnny" Levin on New Year's Eve in 2025.
While clarifying her past remark about the secret to her marriage being "always be dating" her husband, Haim told People, “I think people misunderstood that."
She explained, “What I meant was, you need to continue leaving little notes for each other. Flowers are nice. Don’t get complacent - and separate bathrooms, I think, are also pretty essential..."
“Yes, I have a busy life. Yes, you have a busy life. But s*** gets stale really quickly if you don’t keep it sexy, and you don’t take each other out or send me a silly nude. Let’s keep it spicy."
Haim further recalled her early dating days with Jonathan, saying, “That’s what I meant by always dating, because when Johnny and I were first dating, that’s what it was, it was very playful."
"And so when we got engaged, I was like, ‘We can’t lose this. Keep it,'" she added.
But Haim is in no favor of having separate bedrooms, even though she admits her husband might sleep better without her.
“I have a bit of a snoring problem according to my husband, so I would understand if he wanted to sleep in a different bed," the doting wife shared, joking, "But it won’t happen. Sorry.”
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