Kate Middleton talks a trip down memory lane into her life before the Royal Family

Kate Middleton has just tugged at heartstrings with one of the most candid trips down memory lane, all to reminisce on life before adulthood.

The conversation itself happened with Robert Macfarlane from Country Life magazine and is a compliment to the guest editor role Prince William is playing for this months’ issue of the magazine.

She initially started by saying, “I remember from a very early age spending a lot of time in nature, playing in streams, walking in the countryside, blackberry picking or simply time alone in my own world, enjoying the simplicity of ordinary things, such as digging under the laurel bush for what I thought was treasure.”

She also claimed, “there was always a sense of freedom I felt in nature, something about being outdoors that is hard to find elsewhere.”

But she didn’t end it there, instead she highlighted the wonder-filled eyes kids carry and added, “when we are little, we seem to notice things more. Like the changing light through the trees, the sound of water, the joy of crunching leaves or finding a feather. These moments can seem ordinary, but, often, they’re the things we remember most. Sadly, this is something I think we lose touch with as adults.”

Her concluding words were what tugged at heartstrings because she said, “we are often so busy we simply forget to pause, slow down and notice the detail in life. It is something I remind myself to do with my own children; to give them freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think.”