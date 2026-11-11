Kate Middelton reveals what is the one thing that ‘worries’ her most for kids today

Kate Middelton reveals what is the one thing that ‘worries’ her most about kids

The next generation is Kate Middleton’s biggest motivation, and as part of a candid heart-to-heart she just decided to sit down and discuss what ‘worries’ her most, and breaks her heart.

The conversation itself happened with Robert Macfarlane from Country Life magazine and is a compliment to the guest editor role Prince William is playing for this months’ issue of the magazine.

The question that prompted her to go deep into these fears came from the host, and it was when he asked, ‘why is nature so important for children and young people?’

In her response Kate said, “what worries me is the growing anxiety among children and young people. It’s a generation that’s more online and connected to tech than ever before. In this increasingly digital world, I believe it is more important than ever that children grow up with a strong sense of belonging, connection and emotional security. Nature is a natural environment where those skills can be built.”

“Nature also encourages curiosity, imagination and creativity. Whether it’s collecting leaves, building something from sticks, climbing a tree or simply observing the world around them, children are constantly learning and discovering, about themselves, other people and the world around them. It is essential for our wellbeing.”