Kelly Clarkson makes heartfelt admission about raising kids after ex Brandon Blackstock's death
Kelly Clarkson is spilling on her unique parenting style
Kelly Clarkson believes that she is a "pretty progressive parent" as she thinks children should be allowed to make their own mistakes as they grow up.
The I'd Be Lyin' hitmaker, who shares 12-year-old daughter River Rose and 10-year-old son Remington with her late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, shared that she lets her kids learn things the hard way.
She told E News!, "I'm a pretty progressive parent, so I'm like, 'No, no. You're gonna make your own mistakes, and that's OK.'"
Kelly continued, "I'm not like an 'I told you so,' but I do implement advice."
The Kelly Clarkson Show host also opened up about her pre-teen daughter who is struggling with friendship problems in junior high school.
The songstress explained, "They're growing up. One's in junior high, and junior high sucks. It's a hard age with friends, and arguing and stuff like that. I do offer advice, and I've had my daughter come back and be like, 'So you were right.'"
"I've had them be like, 'OK, so I didn't do that, and I should have,'" she added.
It is pertinent to mention that Kelly's children lost their father in August 2025 after Brandon battled skin cancer for three years.
A source previously told People that the singer's main priority is supporting her children through the difficult loss.
"She's a great mom," the source added.
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