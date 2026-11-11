Kelly Clarkson makes heartfelt admission about raising kids after ex Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson believes that she is a "pretty progressive parent" as she thinks children should be allowed to make their own mistakes as they grow up.

​The I'd Be Lyin' hitmaker, who shares 12-year-old daughter River Rose and 10-year-old son Remington with her late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, shared that she lets her kids learn things the hard way.

​She told E News!, "I'm a pretty progressive parent, so I'm like, 'No, no. You're gonna make your own mistakes, and that's OK.'"

​Kelly continued, "I'm not like an 'I told you so,' but I do implement advice."

​The Kelly Clarkson Show host also opened up about her pre-teen daughter who is struggling with friendship problems in junior high school.

​The songstress explained, "They're growing up. One's in junior high, and junior high sucks. It's a hard age with friends, and arguing and stuff like that. I do offer advice, and I've had my daughter come back and be like, 'So you were right.'"

​"I've had them be like, 'OK, so I didn't do that, and I should have,'" she added.

​It is pertinent to mention that Kelly's children lost their father in August 2025 after Brandon battled skin cancer for three years.

​A source previously told People that the singer's main priority is supporting her children through the difficult loss.

​"She's a great mom," the source added.