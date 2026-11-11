Kelly Clarkson makes heartfelt admission about raising kids after ex Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson is spilling on her unique parenting style

By Maliha Javed
Published November 11, 2026
Kelly Clarkson makes heartfelt admission about raising kids after ex Brandon Blackstocks death
Kelly Clarkson makes heartfelt admission about raising kids after ex Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson believes that she is a "pretty progressive parent" as she thinks children should be allowed to make their own mistakes as they grow up.

​The I'd Be Lyin' hitmaker, who shares 12-year-old daughter River Rose and 10-year-old son Remington with her late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, shared that she lets her kids learn things the hard way.

​She told E News!, "I'm a pretty progressive parent, so I'm like, 'No, no. You're gonna make your own mistakes, and that's OK.'"

​Kelly continued, "I'm not like an 'I told you so,' but I do implement advice."

​The Kelly Clarkson Show host also opened up about her pre-teen daughter who is struggling with friendship problems in junior high school.

​The songstress explained, "They're growing up. One's in junior high, and junior high sucks. It's a hard age with friends, and arguing and stuff like that. I do offer advice, and I've had my daughter come back and be like, 'So you were right.'"

​"I've had them be like, 'OK, so I didn't do that, and I should have,'" she added.

​It is pertinent to mention that Kelly's children lost their father in August 2025 after Brandon battled skin cancer for three years.

​A source previously told People that the singer's main priority is supporting her children through the difficult loss.

​"She's a great mom," the source added.

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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